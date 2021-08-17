Khokhar denies receiving a single penny from FIH

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar Sunday denied receiving any international aid from the game’s governing body as was claimed by the Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza two days ago at a press conference.

“The International Hockey Federation (FIH) does not give us a penny instead they receive a yearly fee from the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF),” Khokhar said in the presence of the minister at the Mari Petroleum Hockey Ground Sunday.

The minister at a press conference only a few days back had claimed that there has been no audit at all of the grants these federations receive from the international bodies with which these are affiliated.

“We don’t get a penny. Only cricket and football federations are the two bodies that get support from the international federations. According to my knowledge, no other federation gets anything from the international bodies. They actually give these international bodies the affiliation fee on a yearly basis,” Khokhar added.

To a question on the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) refusal to seek accreditation for IPC minister’s spouse Zulfikar Mirza for Tokyo Olympics the minister smiled and said it would be better to ask POA president Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan.

On the insistence of media persons to know the truth about her seeking accreditation for her spouse, she said she would not talk on the issue. “I would not talk on this.”

She again reiterated that all those would face serious consequences if they would fail to comply with the sports policy. “We even go on to ban these units including POA if they fail to comply with the Sports Policy.”

Dr Fehmida added that the sports policy will be tabled for cabinet approval. “It is there for prime minister’s approval after which the policy will be tabled with the cabinet for its approval,” she said.e She congratulated National Bank for winning the title. “I am glad that Mari Petroleum has initiated the event. Such events would help promote hockey in the country,” she said.