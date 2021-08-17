PAEC chairman gets Nishan-e-Imtiaz

Islamabad:On the Independence Day, President has conferred the civil award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (NI), upon Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Muhammad Naeem, says a press release.

The conferment not only acknowledges Muhammad Naeem’s meritorious contribution for the projects of national interest and scientific and technical achievements during his long association at PAEC but also reflects the invaluable contribution of the Commission for the country. It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Naeem has already been awarded both HI and SI earlier.

It is a matter of honour for the Commission that this year one NI, two ‘Hilal-e-Imtiaz’ (HI), three ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ (SI), four Pride of Performance and five ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ (TI) have been awarded to scientists and engineers of PAEC.

Other PAEC awardees, include Dr. Inam-ur- Rahman, Dr. Qamar Mehboob, Dr. Masoodul Hassan, Aslam Umer and many others. This is a reflection of the fact that PAEC is striving hard for nation’s progress and development.