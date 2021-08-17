PAL holds mushaira

Islamabad: ‘Mehfil-e-Musalama’ play an important role in the evolution of consciousness. These views were expressed by Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), while presenting the keynote address at the ‘Mahfil-e-Masalama’ organised on the occasion of the Holy Month of Muharram in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan.

‘Mehfil-e-Musalma’ presided over by Dr. Khurshid Rizvi (Lahore). Syed Farasat Rizvi (Karachi) was the chief guest while Dr. Sarwat Zahra (UAE) and Sabir Raza (UK) were the guests of Honour. Anjum Khaliq was the moderator. ‘Mehfil-e-Musalama’ was organised in collaboration with the Literary and Cultural Organization ‘Imkaan’ Islamabad.

Chairman Academy Dr. Yousuf Kushk said that Mehfil-e-Musalama play an important role in the evolution of consciousness. In the battle of Karbala, the Prophet's family has a great history of courage and bravery.