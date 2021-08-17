Artist Rashid Rana awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Islamabad: Rashid Rana, a globally renowned artist, and recipient of many international awards and recognitions, conferred upon ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’, announced on 14th August, 2021, says a press release.

Widely considered to be one of the leading artists of his generation in South Asia today, Rashid Rana emerged as the maker of an entirely new kind of art from Pakistan, at the start of this century. Notable for his ideas, imagery, and pictorial strategies, Rashid Rana has exhibited extensively at various galleries and museums globally. His works are in various public and private collections including the British Museum London, Metropolitan Museum New York, Fukuoka Museum of Art, Japan and Saatchi Collection, London. He is the recipient of the prestigious Game Changer Asia Art Award, and was awarded International Artist of the Year by SAVAC Canada in 2003.

Primarily known for his art practice, Rashid Rana in fact occupies multiple simultaneous profiles. He mediates between artist, curator and an educator with a common thread of an unfixed and non-prescriptive view of geography and identity. He is a founding faculty member and currently the Dean of the School of Visual Arts and Design at BNU, Lahore.

The use of new media by an entire generation of young Pakistani artists is mostly a part of his legacy as an artist and an educator.

He is the first living artist to have had a ‘survey solo exhibition’ at the Muse Guimet Paris. In 2015, his work was included in a landmark exhibition titled The Treasures of the World from British Museum, which was held at the National Museum of Singapore and along with Rashid Rana’s work had 239 objects from the entire Human history.

His survey exhibition at the Mohatta Palace Museum, Karachi is the largest ever exhibition by a single artist to have been held in Pakistan.His work has been shown at international venues such as Singapore Art Museum, Singapore; Hong Kong Art Center, Hong Kong; Cornerhouse, Manchester, UK; Fotomuseum Winterthur, Switzerland; Whitechapel Gallery, London, UK; Saatchi Gallery, London, UK; Lower Belvedere, Vienna, Austria; the Asia Society, New York, USA; Kemper Art Museum, St Louis, USA; National Fine Arts Museum, Taichung, Tiwan; House of World Cultures, Berlin, Germany; Institute of the Modern Art, Brisbane, Australia; Gallery of Modern Art, Australia; Manchester Art Gallery, Manchester UK; Asia House, London, UK; Royal Academy, London, UK; 5th Asia Pacific Triennale, Queensland Gallery of Art, Australia; 3rd Fukuoka Triennale, Fukuoka Museum of Art, Japan, Venice Biennale 2015, Venice, Italy. 1st Singapore Biennale, Singapore; 1st Kiev International Biennale: ARSENALE, Kiev, Ukraine. In 2008, one of his works was auctioned at Sotheby’s New York for 623,000 USD which is the highest ever price paid for a work of art by any Pakistan artist, until year 2020.