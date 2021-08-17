CDA board approves bids of 22 commercial plots

Islamabad:The board of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) at its meeting on Monday, approved highest bids of 22 out of 24 commercial plots which were auctioned by the authority in the first week of this month.

The board meeting, however, rejected highest offers received for two commercial plots considering those lower than expectations. The eighth meeting of the Board of the Capital Development Authority was held on Monday under the chair of Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed at CDA Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by Nayyar Ali Dada, Iftikhar Hassan Arif, Ali Asghar Khan, Dr. Muhammad Ali among other board members. The decisions of the sixth and seventh meetings was approved In addition, the board also approved an increase in the mess and uniform allowance of 1122 permanent nurses of the Directorate who are performing their duties in BPS 16 and above from July 1, 2019.

The development projects in Islamabad and the provision of quality services to the citizens PC-2 for the smart city in the next six months were agreed to be prepared the meeting also decided the Islamabad bus service project to be started soon. The launch of the project with 20 buses on four different routes was decided at the meeting. Initially, the project will be funded by CDA but in future a commercial company will be incorporated that will run the project on commercial basis.

An approval was also given to add 38 kanals to the land of the third Muslim graveyard in Sector H-13 of Islamabad which consists of 80 kanals of land so that the citizens do not have any difficulty in burial facilities.

A committee consisting of Member Finance, Member Engineering, Member Administration and Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University has been constituted to report on setting up a museum for students at Quaid-e-Azam University. The report will be presented at the board meeting. The meeting also approved amendments to the CDA Service Regulation 1992 also approved that only the competent authority for appointment would be authorised to take disciplinary action.