Six criminals held, stolen vehicle, fake currency recovered

Islamabad:Islamabad Police have held six criminals and recovered stolen vehicle, bike, fake currency as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer had assigned task to Zonal SPs to accelerate efforts against bike-lifters.Following his directions, SP (Rural-Zone), Nosherwan constituted a special team under supervision of ASP Faryal Fareed including SHO Shahzad Town police station Muhammad Azeem and others. This team apprehended two members of the vehicle-lifter gang later identified as Abdullah, resident of district Kasur and Kashif Ali, resident of Okara and recovered stolen vehicle from their possession.

A case has been registered against them at Shahzad Town police station and further investigation is underway from them.Furthermore Sihala police arrested accused Samiullah and recovered fake currency from him. Shams Colony police arrested accused Muhammad Abrar and recovered fake currency from him.