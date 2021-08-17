3 die of COVID-19 in ICT, 451 cases from twin cities

Islamabad:Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another three lives from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 834 though no death due to COVID-19 has been reported from Rawalpindi district on Monday from where as many as 1,059 patients have already lost their lives due to the illness.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that another 451 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities taking tally to 123,784 of which a total of 1,893 patients died of the infection.

It is worth mentioning here that the number of active cases of the disease from the twin cities is registering a tremendous increase for over a month. The number of active cases belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi district was less than 2,500 in the middle of July that has been recorded as 8,003 on Monday.

After confirmation of 325 new cases from ICT in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients so far registered from the federal capital has reached 94,108 of which 87,453 patients have recovered from the illness. The number of active cases of the disease from ICT was recorded as 5,821 on Monday.

On the other hand, as many as 126 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 29,676 of which 26,435 patients had achieved cure. The number of active cases from the district was 2,182 on Monday of which 134 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 2,048.