Lusaka: Zambian business tycoon and veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema scored a landslide victory on Monday in bitterly-contested presidential elections.

After a campaign dominated by the country’s economic woes and marked by sporadic violence, Hichilema garnered 2,810,757 votes against 1,814,201 for President Edgar Lungu, according to nearly final results. Lungu conceded defeat, saying he congratulated "my brother... Hichilema for becoming the seventh republican president."