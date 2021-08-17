Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee ended weaker against the dollar on Monday amid a surge in dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

In the interbank market, it closed at 164.19 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 164. It depreciated by 0.12 percent. Dealers said the local unit was under pressure as expected due to increased dollar demand from importers.

“Importers bought dollars to cover their payments before the start of Muharram holidays,” said a foreign exchange dealer. “The dollar supplies were not enough to meet the importer demand,” he added.

The financial markets would remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday for Youm-e-Ashura. Dealers said they expect the rupee to stabilise at 164.50 level once this buying pressure on the currency eases.

An expected $2.8 billion dollar inflows to come from the International Monetary Fund under its new global special drawing rights allocation later this month could provide support to the foreign exchange reserves and the rupee as well, they added.

Traders were concerned about the decline in the foreign exchange reserves of the country. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by $209 million to $24.644 billion during the week ended August 6.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased by $223 million to $17.622 billion. The drop in the reserves was due to external debt repayments and payments for the import of the Covid-19 vaccine totalling $245 million. |Higher import payments have contributed to the rise in the current account deficit. The current account deficit widened to $1.64 billion in June from $650 million in the previous month.