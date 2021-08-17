Ever-increasing adversities

LAHORE: Terror threats from our western borders are not new for trade and industry that operated smoothly even during the peak of terrorist activities in the country. Still the change in Afghanistan cannot be taken lightly.

The resilience of our businesses was amply established after 9/11 and the terror that was unleashed in our country thereafter. Despite our full surrender to the US, the western buyers squeezed orders on the fear that our exporters might not execute orders on time.

However, whatever orders were in the pipeline were executed in time. Our exporters even at great loss airlifted the textile consignments when few ships were anchored at our ports. Eminent economist Dr Hafeez Pasha had warned of the impending Afghan situation. The Afghan crisis itself would not impact our country, but the demands of the United States and its allies to take action against the interests of the new Afghan government would adversely impact peace in our country.

We surrendered completely to the US government after 9/11 and invited the wrath of the Afghan Taliban for the next two decades. The crisis has come at a time when our economy is showing some signs of recovery. We are still in hot waters as our recurring expenses far exceed state income. We cannot survive a month without massive borrowing.

The painful aspect is that our borrowing needs are regularly exceeding our ability to generate revenues. This proves that the economy is not in good shape. Borrowing for development projects is acceptable, but taking loans for consumption is not.

Currently, we are taking two to three times more loans for consumption than for development. This is a very delicate situation, as we mostly depend on the goodwill of the US to secure us loans from the IMF, the World Bank and its western allies.

The Pakistani government would need a prudent strategy to resist the US dictates that are against our national interests. Change of government in Afghanistan has forced India to close almost all its consulates and put billions of dollars of investments there in danger.

Our other worry is constantly high inflation. Inflation is the outcome of a huge government deficit, high crude oil rates and recurrence of current account deficit. This is putting pressure on the rupee. We try to stabilise the rupee through foreign borrowing. The one off relief of over $2.7 billion from the IMF would be consumed in a few months.

Still such a large loan at zero interest rate is a much needed facility for Pakistan. We should celebrate this as we should mourn the regular increase in the debt we are accumulating from Roshan Pakistan Accounts that are adding to high interest foreign debt of the country.

On the $2 billion collected under this head, we will be paying annual interest of $100-160 million depending on the type of accounts opened by the depositors. This amount is consumed the same way as the amounts collected under National Saving Schemes are consumed.

It has now been established that if we want to post decent growth we will have to bear with very high imports. The exports are likely to increase, but will not keep pace with the increase in imports.

Remittances at best could settle at last year’s level or slightly decline. Opening of international travel would eat up sizable foreign exchange, more so because the foreign air tickets are very expensive these days.

Pakistanis returning to their jobs abroad have to bear additional expenses of 14 days quarantine in foreign hotels. All these factors are putting pressure on the rupee. The central bank is keeping its policy rates stable to keep the growth momentum going. Policy rates in Pakistan are still much higher than its competing economies.

If things continued to drift, the central bank would be constrained to push policy rates up. It would increase the cost of businesses that are already braving the constant increase in petroleum and dollar rates.

The Afghan situation must be tackled while keeping all these factors in mind. We need policies that are owned whole heartedly by all political forces. The efforts for consensus will have to come from the highest office in the government.