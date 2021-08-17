Pakistan bonds hit as investors brace for Afghanistan fallout

LONDON: Pakistan’s international bonds came under selling pressure on Monday, and debt issued by Uzbekistan also weakened as emerging market investors braced for the fallout from the crisis in Afghanistan Financial Times reported.

The US-backed government of Afghanistan collapsed over the weekend when Taliban fighters took over the capital, Kabul, following a surprising breakthrough that had seen the Islamist group invade most of the country.

The likely exodus of refugees from Afghanistan could strain the finances of neighboring countries, fund managers said, while there were also concerns about the possibility of Western retaliation against Taliban.

According to a Bloomberg Barclays index Pakistan bonds were the worst performers among emerging-market peers on Monday. “Pakistan dollar denominated bonds heading for their biggest daily drop since they were issued in April,” it added.

Pakistani dollar-denominated bonds fell about 1.6 percent to just over 100 cents on the dollar, with some longer-dated issues falling to their lowest prices in nine months. The yield on a 10-year bond issued in April this year, which moves in the opposite direction to the price of debt, rose about a quarter of a percentage point to about 7.3 percent.

The country’s $8.8 billion dollar bonds have fallen about 4 percent since mid-June. Investors are concerned over any spillover impact on law and order in Pakistan. “There are some concerns driving this move,” said Uday Patnaik, director of emerging markets debt at Legal and General Investment Management. “One is the refugee crisis; clearly Pakistan will be affected by that, and that will be costly.

“We have been underweight for the past few months due to these issues, but like everyone else, we didn’t expect this to happen so quickly. “ Even before the recent sell-off, Pakistan already had some of the highest bond yields among emerging economies that are not considered to be at immediate risk of default.

Its debt is rated B lower by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, six notches in junk territory. Patnaik said LGIM had also recently reduced its holdings of bonds issued by Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in recent months. The price of the Uzbek dollar bond due 2030 fell about a quarter percent on Monday.

The market focus has been on Afghanistan’s neighbors, as the country itself does not have any internationally negotiated debt, and the ousted government has received most of its funding from Western governments and other donors such as the World Bank and the IMF.