Stocks down as Afghan crisis heads north

Stocks on Monday tracked the dramatic fall of the US-backed Afghan regime that filled investors with scars over the future of regional security, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index lost 257.05 points or 0.54 percent to end at 46,912.79, exploring a day high of 47,169.84 points and a low of 46,673.55 points.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, stocks fell sharply lower amid slump in global crude oil prices and global concerns over regional uncertainty. Trade remained thin near the earning season close, he said adding that late session support in blue chip banking and fertiliser scrips supported the index to close above session lows.

Investor concerns over outcome of likely PSX downgrade to MSCI frontier status next month and cautious activity ahead of Ashura remained a drag, Mehanti added. KSE-30 Shares Index also dropped 73.08 points or 0.39 percent to 18,782.17 points.

Traded shares, however, increased 38 million shares to 251.80 million against 213.36 million shares. Trading value rose to Rs10.14 billion from Rs9.27 billion. Market capital dropped to Rs8.202 trillion from Rs8.257 trillion. Out of 470 active names in the session, 120 advanced, 329 retreated, while 21 remained unchanged.

Analyst Haris S Khan at Topline Securities, said, equity market slipped after the sudden collapse of the Afghan government raised alarms over regional security and its possible implications for Pakistan.

The index went down as low as 46,672 (down 1.06 percent) but later reversed some of its losses to eventually close the day at 46,959 (down 0.45 percent), he added. “Upbeat LSM numbers coupled with an improvement in Pakistan’s rating by the Asia Pacific Group provided some relief to the deteriorating sentiments,” Khan said.

LUCK, HUBC, CHCC, FCEPL, and PPL cumulatively shed 86 points, while buying interest was seen in HBL, EFERT, PSO, and EPCL, which added 42 points to the index.

KTML announced its FY21 result with an unconsolidated EPS of Rs9.21 (up 80.23 percent year on year) accompanied by a final cash dividend of Rs1/share taking full year dividend to Rs2/share.

PRL also announced an FY21 EPS of Rs1.52 as compared to LPS of Rs17.54 in FY20. Tri-Pack Films was the top gainer, up Rs14.87 to reach Rs227.68 per share, followed by Tandlianwala Sugar that rose Rs12.45 to finish at Rs183.95 per share.

Wyeth Pak Ltd was the worst loser, down Rs151.31 to end at Rs1,866.19 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan XD that lost Rs90.99 to end at Rs5,760.01 per share.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, Telecard Limited, TRG Pak Ltd, Azgard Nine, Treet Corp, Byco Petroleum, Image Pak Ltd(R), TPL Corp Ltd, Silk Bank Ltd and Unity Foods Ltd.

WorldCall Telecom led volumes chart with 22.21 million shares. The company gained one paisa to settle at Rs3.35 per share. It was followed by Telecard Limited that posted 19.38 million shares. The scrip gained 18 paisas to end at Rs17.29 per share.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 80.19 million shares from 56.19 million shares traded in the previous session.