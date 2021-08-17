FPCCI holds awareness session

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday organised an orientation session on e-commerce and National Employment Exchange Tool (NEXT).

FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo emphasised the significance of TVET Sector Support Program (TVET SSP), which was funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and Norway.

Maggo assured of his support and assistance in implementation of technical and vocational trainings in Pakistan under NAVTTC, ably supported by the TVET SSP. FPCCI had signed a memorandum of understanding with NAVTTC in January 2018 to improve the TVET system to develop quality skills through supporting on-the-job trainings and by providing the employers a perspective in the development of training policy and its implementation.

FPCCI Convener International Forums Amjad Rafi said under this agreement, FPCCI established a Joint Secretariat of the National Skills Forum at Federation House, Karachi. The joint secretariat, in-line with a joint activity plan for 2021, was organising technical assistance and orientation programmes at FPCCI Offices in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad.

FPCCI also organised awareness and orientation sessions on NEXT, e-commerce and digitalisation of business activities at FPCCI Regional Office Peshawar. After Ashura, similar sessions would be organised in Quetta and Lahore. Furthermore, under industry-academia linkages, FPCCI is planning to organise job fairs to connect the TVET institutes in Pakistan with various industries and sectors.

FPCCI is pleased to have conducted awareness programmes on top e-commerce platforms and techniques, eg Shopify, WooCommerce, Daraz, Amazon, Drop Shipping and Social Media Marketing.