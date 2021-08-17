WHO commends Sindh govt, JS Bank’s Covid-19 Drive-Through Vaccination Facility

Dr Palitha Mahipala, WR Pakistan and Head of Mission, World Health Organisation (WHO), visited the Sindh government and JS Bank’s Covid-19 Drive-Through Vaccination Facility in Karachi’s District South on Thursday.

Dr Mahipala toured the facility and observed its operations with Atif Malik, chief product & marketing officer, and Ali Pesnani, Group Head Retail Banking, from JS Bank.

The Government of Sindh’s partnership with JS Bank and District South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar, launched Karachi’s first Covid-19 Drive-Through Vaccination facility in July, amidst the spread of the Delta variant.

The ease of getting vaccinated in a drive-through model has appealed to Karachiites with more than 30,000 vaccinations done at the facility till date. Dr Mahipala reviewed the drive-through vaccination facility and lauded the Sindh government and JS Bank’s efforts to eliminate Covid-19 from Pakistan. He commended the initiative, stating: “WHO has been very closely working with the Governmetn of Sindh since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Dr Mahipala appreciated the provincial government’s efforts for the vaccination drive. He said that with the substantial increase in the quality and quantity of vaccination facilities, the spread of the virus would be curbed considerably.

Atif Malik, chief product & marketing officer, JS Bank, expressed gratitude towards the citizens of Karachi for helping protect Pakistan from Covid-19 by getting their vaccination. “As a socially responsible organisation, we believe assisting the government efforts against Covid-19 is our national duty.”

He commented, “JS Bank has vaccinated over 30,000 people at the drive-through facility and will continue to help the Government of Sindh in making Pakistan Covid-19-free”

The JS Bank’s Covid-19 Drive-Through Vaccination Facility is located next to Urban Forest, Block 3, Clifton, Karachi. With six drives through lanes and the capacity to serve thousands of people per day, the service is free and is being offered between 4pm and midnight seven days a week allowing the public to get vaccinated from the comfort of their cars. Available vaccines include Moderna, Sinovac, CanSino, Pakvac and Sinopharm.