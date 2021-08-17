Faith healer, daughter shot dead in Malir

A spiritual faith healer and his daughter were shot dead at a house in a Malir district locality on Monday.

Responding to reports of a shooting, Memon Goth police and rescuers reached the property and transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where the deceased person was identified as 50-year-old Ghulam Haider, son of Rasool Bukhsh, and his daughter as 17-year-old Buhsra Batool.

A 17-year-old girl, namely Zainab, daughter of Javed, was also wounded in the incident. Police said she was a relative of the victims. They said Haider’s widow said in her initial statement that a woman had died a few days ago apparently due to her wrong medical treatment by the faith healer.

She said Riaz, a son of the woman, had been recently released from jail and he had warned of taking revenge for her mother’s death. She alleged that Riaz and a companion of his arrived at their house on the night between Sunday and Monday and escaped after the shooting.