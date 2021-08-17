CM announces Rs1 million each for families of victims

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced a compensation of Rs1 million each for the bereaved families of the people who lost their lives in the Baldia Town bombing on the night of August 14.

A statement issued by the CM House on Monday quoted the chief executive as saying that the provincial government would also bear all the expenses of the treatment of the people injured in the bomb attack.

The CM admitted that no amount of compensation could fill the vacuum created by the loss of lives in the tragic incident, but helping out the families affected by the attack during their testing times was the solemn obligation of the Sindh government. He once more reiterated the resolve of his provincial administration to bring all the terrorists involved in the bomb attack to justice at the earliest.