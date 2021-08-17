Still no FIR, arrest or progress in Mawach Goth bombing case

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are yet to make any progress in the Mawach Goth mini-truck bombing case despite the fact that the hand grenade attack had taken place on Saturday night. The attackers and their motives remain unclear.

No separatist group or militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the LEAs have reportedly detained several suspects of a Sindhi separatist group over their suspected involvement in the horrifying attack.

Police have also recorded the statements of the truck’s driver and others but have failed to get any clue. They are also looking for CCTV camera footage of the blast to aid them in tracing the motorcyclists who hurled the grenade on the truck.

Even the FIR of the case is yet to be registered because according to the police, they are waiting for a complainant. They said the victims’ heirs had told them they would contact them after the funeral.

Responding to the reports of arrests, South Zone police chief Javed Akbar Riaz claimed that there was no major update in the case and no one had been detained in connection with the case.

The bombing’s death toll reached 13 on Sunday after six-year-old Fahad Khan succumbed to his injuries at the National Institute of Child Health. Seven injured people are still admitted in the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

The attack had occurred when the nation was celebrating the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan. Strict security measures had been taken by the police and Rangers across Karachi, with increased patrolling and snap checking due to potential threats of terrorism.

The entire day passed peacefully with no untoward incident, but a major explosion was heard at around 9:30pm in the Mawach Goth area and its surroundings, alarming the LEAs and creating panic and fear in the locality.

The tragic incident occurred when a family that hailed from Swat and resided in Landhi’s Sherpao Colony was returning home from Baldia Town in a mini-truck, District West police chief SSP Fida Hussain Janwari had said on Saturday night.

Karachi police chief Additional IGP Imran Yaqoob Minhas had also confirmed the lobbing of a hand grenade in the attack. “Nothing can be said right now as to who was behind the attack because the investigations are in the preliminary stage.”

He had said that the attack might have been motivated by personal enmity or it could have been an act of terrorism, adding that the police were trying to get relevant information from the Swat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.