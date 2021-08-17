Garbage woes

Karachi is an economic hub. Its ‘garbage problem’ has been highlighted multiple items, but the government hasn’t paid attention to this important issue. From residential areas to commercial hubs, every area of the city has piles of unattended garbage lying on roads. Clogged storm drains normally cause flooding in the city during the monsoon season. The Sindh government is responsible for resolving this issue in a timely manner. Unattended garbage is a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies and other insects that carry life-threatening diseases.

It’s time the PPP-led Sindh government took notice of the situation and resolved the matter in an appropriate manner.

Intizar Ilahi

Karachi