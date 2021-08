Last Tuesday (August 11), Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Karachi for a brief period. It was good to see that the PM was interested in looking into the problems of Pakistan’s largest city. However, it is quite unfortunate that the PM’s promises are hardly turned into reality.

Also, the PM isn’t making efforts to bridge the gap between the federal and Sindh governments. If this continues, the city’s problems will never be resolved.

Abrar Moosa Peshbeen

Karachi