This year, we observed the fourth death anniversary of Dr Ruth Pfau. She was an angel who came from a technologically advanced country and decided to live in Pakistan, a developing country, to treat leprosy patients.

She spent her entire life looking after those people who are, at times, abandoned by their own families. Unfortunately, our government hasn’t given her the respect and recognition that she deserved. She was indeed a gem who treated people who used to live an isolated life because of their medical condition.

Sqn Ldr (r) Tarique Mahmood Malak

Rawalpindi