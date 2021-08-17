Safe vehicles

Every year, thousands of passengers die in road accidents that could be prevented by sensible regulations and their implementation. One of the most frequent tragedies involving vehicles has been buses or vans catching fire due to CNG cylinders installed inside passenger compartments of public sector vehicles (PSV).

All such incidents could have been avoided had the government taken suitable precautions including regular inspection of passenger vans or buses. The government should ensure that all vehicles have fitness certificates.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore