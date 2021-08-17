Pakistan not to interfere in Afghan imbroglio

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) Monday reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to work with the international community and all Afghan stakeholders to facilitate an inclusive political settlement in the country.

The forum, which met here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, stressed that the principle of non-interference in Afghanistan must be adhered to. The meeting was attended by senior cabinet members and services chiefs.

Participants were briefed on latest developments in Afghanistan and their possible impact on Pakistan and the region. The overall security situation in the region was also discussed. The NSC noted that Pakistan was a victim of the decades-long conflict in Afghanistan and therefore desired peace and stability in the neighbourhood. It was emphasised that the world must recognise the sacrifices made by Pakistan over four decades.

Participants reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to an inclusive political settlement as the way forward representing all Afghan ethnic groups. The NSC noted positively that major violence had been averted thus far and called on all parties in Afghanistan to respect the rule of law, protect fundamental human rights of all Afghans, and ensure that Afghan soil is not used by any terrorist organisation/group against any country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed that all possible facilities be made available to repatriate Pakistanis, diplomats, journalists and staff of international organisations seeking to leave Afghanistan. The prime minister lauded the ongoing efforts of the Pakistan embassy in Kabul and the state machinery in this regard.

The NSC reiterated Pakistan’s stance that the conflict in Afghanistan never had a military solution. It noted that the ideal time to end the conflict through negotiations might have been when the US/Nato troops were at maximum military strength in Afghanistan. It said the continuation of foreign military presence for a longer duration now would not have yielded a different outcome. Therefore, it said, endorsement by the Biden administration of the previous US administration’s decision of troops withdrawal is indeed a logical conclusion to this conflict.

“It is now time for the international community to work together to ensure an inclusive political settlement for long-term peace, security and development of Afghanistan/the region,” the meeting noted.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan chaired a meeting on issues related to the federal capital. The meeting was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Special Assistant for CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan, Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed, MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz and concerned senior officers.

Briefing on the encroachments in Islamabad and the ongoing action against them, the CDA chairman said the main reason for the encroachments was the lack of a unified regulatory framework because it is divided between the CDA, the registrar societies and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The prime minister emphasised the importance and need for a strong and single regulatory body to ensure effective implementation of all rules and building bylaws. He directed that a comprehensive and systematic plan be formulated for the complete elimination of complaints of encroachments in the federal capital and modern technology including drones be used to ensure precautionary measures in this regard.

The prime minister also met Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi. The meeting discussed the positive effects of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) in terms of sports promotion. He also discussed the reform agenda regarding the administrative structure in Azad Kashmir and measures to ensure transparency and public service in the system of government.