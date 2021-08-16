Cleanup operation on Margalla Hills continues

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration with the support of the Islamabad Police carried out a major operation against illegally constructed infrastructure on Margalla Hills. During the operation which has been in progress for the last three days, a number of constructions in Gokina and Talhar areas were demolished while arresting some locals who attempted to put resistance. CDA Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed who is also Islamabad Chief Commissioner had directed for taking full-fledged action against land mafia. “We have demolished dozens of illegally constructed infrastructure including rooms and boundary walls in Gokina and Talhar areas,” an official of CDA who also monitored the operation said.