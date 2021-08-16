‘Marsiya has impacted Urdu literature’

Islamabad: Marsiya has a profound impact on Urdu literature, said Dr. Yousuf Khushk, chairman of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL). He was addressing a seminar on ‘Tradition of Marsiya in Pakistan’ organised by PAL in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan. The event was presided over by Hilal Naqvi. Dr. Taqi Abidi was the chief guest. Akhtar Usman, Aqeel Abbas Jafari, Farasat Rizvi and Rakhshda Batool expressed their views on the topic. Manzar Naqvi was the moderator. The seminar was organized in collaboration with the literary and cultural organization “Ahbab” Islamabad. Chairman PAL, Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that the incident of Karbala and martyrdom of Imam Hussain in Marsiya has affected every school of thought and has also had a profound effect on our Urdu literature. Its writers have played an important role in the field of literature in different languages in different ways in each era. Dr. Hilal Naqvi in his presidential address said that Marsiya is a strong genre of Urdu literature. Talking about various aspects of Marsiya, he said that the incident of Karbala and the martyrdom of Hussain is an extraordinary event. He said that Marsiya has embodied the culture and ethics of her era.Dr. Taqi Abidi said that if any genre has made much progress in Urdu literature, it is Marsiya, therefore Marsiya is included in high literature today. Akhtar Usman said that first of all Hazrat Fatima (R.A) recited Marsiya on the demise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).