Civil society’s role in afforestation stressed

Islamabad: Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday highlighted the role of the civil society organisations in boosting the country’s forest cover and climate-resilience through enhanced contribution towards the government’s pursuit of sustainable management of forests on national and sub-national levels.

“When forests are managed sustainably, they can grow healthy, productive can be resilient and renewable ecosystems, which can thrive while at the same time providing essential goods and services to people worldwide,” he told a tree plantation event organised here in upscale locality in collaboration with a civil society organisation.

PM’s aide Malik Amin said the significance of forests could not to be underestimated or exaggerated.