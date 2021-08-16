Azadi plantation campaign continues

Islamabad: The Azadi Tree Plantation campaign has become a success story in the twin cities as hundreds of residents have so far planted trees on different locations and it still continues despite the passage of the Independence Day.

“Many thought that the Azadi Tree Plantation campaign would be for a one day only but now it has become a continuous process as individuals and various organizations are coming forward for the plantation of trees in coordination with the local authorities,” said Wazir Ahmad, an environmentalist.

He said: “We ask people that if they want to plant trees then they should coordinate with the local authorities that can guide them about the proper locations with an aim to ensure maximum survival rate. It is really amazing to see that the people are now quite aware of the issue of tree plantation and they want to play their due role in this respect.”

Shahid Abbas, a local engineer, said “I came to know about the Azadi Tree Plantation campaign through social media. Then I contacted the local authorities and asked them about my wish to plant trees.”

“When I was given time then I went to a nearby area with my three kids—two sons and a daughter—and planted four trees. It was a great experience and we will also continue it in the future,” he said.

The groups of social media activists maintained that “It is necessary to keep the environment healthy in order to make Pakistan a healthy nation. With Pakistan’s growing population and pollution, it is critical to increase the tree cover to keep the country healthy and green.”

The local district authorities informed that fruit trees such as grapes, mango, apple, apricot, damson, peach, and guava, can be planted during the current monsoon season. The primary goal of planting fruit trees is to increase the number of birds and other wildlife species.