Nowhere to hide or run

The UN sponsored Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), consisting hundreds of renowned scientists of the world, in its recent report on climate change has hurled definitive warning to the world to get its acts together to tackle global warming on emergent basis posing existential threat to all living species. The imminent existential threat of climate change to lives and livelihood onto the inhabitants of the living planet Earth cannot be overemphasized. The report amazingly confirms Nom Chomsky’s one of three threats facing the world, ‘the threat of environmental catastrophe which is increasing and will soon become irreversible if not urgently addressed’. The stark warning of the scientists of the world and the scholar is based on their empirical and scientific findings concluding the global warming is taking place at much faster pace and the threshold of 1.5 Celsius of global warming could reach as early as (2030) not by (2050) as anticipated earlier by the experts. The essence of the report is, no more losing of time is affordable because the inaction and complacency may push human life in an extremely inhospitable environment forcing it to the brink of extinction sooner than later.

The scientists are now generally in agreement with the insinuations of (IPPC or AR6) as having direct bearings on the frequency and intensity of the recent years wild fires, heat waves, flooding around the world, adding the situation may surely get irretrievable during the decade to come if collective efforts are not put in place to address the menace that is indeed unforgiving and immutable. The report, in no uncertain terms, urges the international community to double down its efforts to contain the global warming by reducing the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. The burning of fossil fuel-- industrial nations being the main culprits-- emits carbon dioxide into the atmosphere that traps and retains the heat for longer period of time causing global warming to endanger the ecosystem. The potential of reducing the living planet into a denuded place for the future generations is sadly like writing on the wall if the world remains embroiled in apathy rooted in intra-state strategic conflicts.

Methane gas is another culprit that also traps heat though for a shorter period of time. The double whammy (CO2 and Methane) may unleash hell to the extent of not letting its inhabitants find any safe space to run or hide. The world community really has no choice but to act and act now.

‘Red dot for the humanity’ was the spontaneous reaction of the incumbent UN Secretary General over the AR6. This report unequivocally urged the world to minimize the burning of fossil fuel, mega human activity to cause global warning after the Industrial Revolution. The report surely shocked the world sending the shivers down the spine purporting the terminal threat to ecosystem was only couple of decades away. ‘The report must be recognized as ‘death knell to the burning of the fossil fuel’ if the world wanted to avert the catastrophe that was approaching to head with speed not foreseen earlier. Its all-encompassing findings articulating the global warming might certainly hit the threshold of 1.5 Celsius, a decade earlier, if the warming of the atmosphere was not limited with collective response of the world community.

The excessively polluted atmosphere riddled with carbon dioxide had been causing global warming ensuing in calamities of intense nature in terms of frequency and devastation. The people had witnessed the rampage of these devastations around the world even during the current year. The UN climate change report predicted the irreversible catastrophe if the international community’s efforts did not measure up to the seemingly overwhelming challenge of global warming. Ironically, the world leaders were though conscious of the gravity of the challenge but they were wanting in the follow up gigantic action plan to tackle the looming disaster.

The subject had been much talked about in the official discourses but the talking had not proceeded by the formulation of an integrated strategy with the organizational framework backed by sufficient financial resources to ward off the disaster. The Paris Climate agreement did demonstrate the political will of the world leaders to galvanize collective response to curb gas emissions into the atmosphere. Sadly, US President Trump’s contempt for the Paris Climate Agreement squarely sealed the fate of it during his watch.

The revival of the Paris Climate agreement with the change at the White House this year was very welcoming development as the President Biden declared its revival as his first priority. It would surely give required impetus to the global endeavors to combat global warming. President Biden’s summit meeting with his Nato allies in Brussels (Belgium) June this year was the physical manifestation of the priority attached to the climate change. In the summit, it was decided to reduce the carbon emission to 50% by (2030) and attain carbon free status for the world by (2050). It was very reassuring for the world community, a commitment that was the need of the hour. The active engagement spearheaded by the US might certainly ensure the leveraging of its influence over the countries of the world in mobilizing the financial resources and the international public opinion in favour of addressing the climate change issues as the top priority. The world consensus was unquestionably critical for tackling the climate threat thoroughly and comprehensively because consensus amounted to a good start and indeed was considered as half accomplishment. The rallying around of the international community on climate change was an excellent development to address the climate issues holistically.

The Nato allies summit declaration, however, seemingly did not measure up to the level of existential threat that was imminent because the global warming would touch the threshold of 1.5 Celsius decades earlier according to the UN (IPCC). As such, the world community has to set the new timing calibrating with the global warming threat that may pierce the threshold of 1.5 Celsius by (2030) not by (2050) as projected earlier. Similarly, the catastrophes the world has experienced this year in Europe, USA, Canada, China and other host of African and Asian countries may surely force the world to revise the strategy accordingly to thwart the threat.

The Glasgow Climate Summit, scheduled to be held in November this year, may surely spend entire time on the climate warming and its indiscriminate inflictions. It is reasonable to expect that the international community’s response will be robust and focused to limit the global warming as the question of human survival is at stake. The level of threat of global warming indeed surpasses all the threats the human life has braced during its entire history. This realisation has indeed been swaying right across the minds of the people and its leadership with the sense of utmost urgency-- now or never. The realisation seemed to have attained finality during the current year as wild fires and flooding have taken grotesque tolls on human lives and infrastructure namely in Turkey, Greece, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Netherland, Switzerland Luxemburg, USA, Canada and in China. The worst of the global warming may yet to come as the intermediary period of the calamities may turn into a hell in perpetuity if the international community does not come out of the prevailing inertia.

Pakistan is at the receiving end. It is one of those countries that are most vulnerable to the climate change. There is the shared outlook among the environmentalists expressed in numerous conferences, seminars and in journals projecting the climate change has been pushing the country to the brink of precipice demanding immediate action to avert the impending disaster threatening food security and indeed the national security.

The complacency imbedded in inaction may ensue in prohibitive consequences of appalling proportion in the forms of threat to monsoons, decline in agricultural productivity (cotton and wheat), extreme weather patterns causing flooding, droughts, wild fires and heat waves. The Himalayans glaciers are melting thereby imperiling our water security, our coastlines are eroding and fertile lands are subjected to sea intrusion, and our forests cover has been shrinking endangering human and wild life. And that is not all. Climate change endangers our health and well-being of our children.

Pakistan’s environmental degradation has been costing billions of dollars to the economy of the country, according to the World Bank report. The recent report of Pakistan Research Council on Water Resources (PSCRWR) presented in the National Assembly was alarming enough disclosing that tens of millions of denizens of the host of cities of the country (Karachi, Multan, Badin, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Muzaffarabad, Sukkar etc.) are drinking contaminated water that is injurious to human consumption. The polluted water is known as the major cause of chronic diseases like hepatitis and even cancer.

The ten billons tsunami tree campaign launched three years ago by this government was a commendable initiative but its glacial speed to make qualitative difference was generally perceived as disappointing in the context of the magnitude of the existential threat to the lives and the livelihood of the people. A holistic approach to ward off climate tsunami was absolutely indispensable because threat had been on the rise entailing irreparable loss to the ecosystem of the country. The sea intrusion in the province of Sindh was likely to scale down as mangrove forests had been grown by the Sindh government in the large swathes. However, the local population wanted that the civil society and the government should work in tandem to translate the dream of billions trees tsunami into reality to bring about noteworthy change both in the ecosystem and in the lives of the people of the coastal line.

