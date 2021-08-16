Coordination centres set up for Muharram: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East, Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, coordination centers have been set up across the country to maintain law and order situation and to make effective linkage with Ulema-Mashaikh during the month of Muharramul Haram.

During a meeting with leadership of different religious schools of thought and religious scholars here on Sunday Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that establishing peace and maintaining law order during the month of Muharram is possible only with the cooperation of Ulema-Mashaikh and religious leadership. He said the clerics, preachers and Zakireen must follow the Code of Conduct of Paigham-e-Pakisran as the religious harmony could be maintained if we pursue the philosophy, neither to leave one's sect and nor to intervene in others beliefs.

Ashrafi said that ideal arrangements have been made for maintaining law and order in Muharramul Haram and quick response is being made on any complaint received across the country to thwart any untoward situation. He also lauded the cooperation of religious scholars and leaders of all schools of thought stating that the government is grateful to the Ulema-Mashaikh for this coordination and cooperation.

Ulema-Mashaikh on this occasion also appreciated the arrangements and efforts made from the office of Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran khan.

The religious scholars also announce to dissociate from those who have been involved in making sacrilegious comments, denigration and degradation of holy places. The clerics also made appeal to public to ensure implementation on SOPs against coronavirus in Majalis, processions and congregations of Muharramul Haram.

In the meanwhile, talking to the media after the meeting, Ashrafi said if what Imran Khan had said about Afghanistan in 2009 had been accepted, there would have been no bloodshed. “Pakistan is with Afghanistan and the people of Afghanistan as we are facilitators of peace, not with anyone in war,” he said.

Ashrafi said that the value of Pakistan's army has increased after seeing the army of the Afghan government. “The circumstances in which the Pakistan Army has defeated the menace of extremism and terrorism is commendable,” he said.

Leadership of different religious schools of thought and renowned scholars called on Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi including Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Allama Zubair Abid, Hafiz Kazim Raza, Allama Ghulam Akbar Saqi, Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Pir Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Qari Abdul Hakim Athar, Maulana Abu Bakar Sabri, Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Mufti Zia Madni, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Allama Zubair Abid and Pir Asad Shah Jamali were also present.