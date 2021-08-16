Man shot dead in Khushab

SARGODHA: A man was shot dead by unidentified persons in the limits of Khushab police station.

Hassan Shahzad, 38, a resident of Mardwal village, was at his home when unidentified persons came and opened fire, killing him on the spot. The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Six outlaws held: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested six accused, including two proclaimed offenders (POs), and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, Bhalwal police raided various areas and arrested four accused and recovered 20 litres liquor, a pistol, a rifle and 20 cartridges from them. The police also arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in robbery and attempt to murder cases. The outlaws were identified as Shahbaz, Nadeem, Tariq, Bashir, Ghulam Mustafa and Mughees Nazir. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals.

Rain: Light rain in most parts of the city on Sunday morning provided relief to the people from scorching heat. According to the Meteorological Department, partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain is expected during the next 24 hours. On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35 and 26 degrees centigrade respectively.