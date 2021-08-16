6 more held in Noor Mukadam’s murder case

ISLAMABAD: Six more people were arrested in Noor Mukadam’s murder case on Sunday. Police on Saturday night arrested owner of the psychotherapy centre and five others, and later presented them before court. Amjad is one of the arrested, who was injured after main accused Zahir had attacked him with knife. Sources said that police has already recorded Amjad’s statement. Police said that these six people are accused of concealing evidence. Court granted police with one-day physical remand of all six accused.