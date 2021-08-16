European powers scramble to evacuate from Afghanistan

BRUSSELS: European nations and the EU scrambled to evacuate their citizens and local staff from Kabul on Sunday, as Nato said it was trying to keep the airport open with the Taliban closing in on power.The insurgents were on the brink of total victory in Afghanistan, after the government conceded it was preparing for a "transfer of power".

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance "was helping keep Kabul airport open to facilitate and coordinate evacuations" after consulting with a string of member countries.

The European Union was left desperately trying to find a solution for Afghan staff from its representation facing possible reprisals, and seeking to convince its 27 member states to offer them visas. "The matter is extremely urgent, we take it very seriously and continue to work hard, together with EU Member States, on implementing rapid solutions for them and ensure their safety," an EU spokesman said. Germany, France and the Netherlands were among countries moving diplomatic personnel from their embassy in Kabul to the airport ahead of an evacuation

"We are not going to risk our people falling into the hands of the Taliban," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the Bild daily.

France´s ambassador to Afghanistan tweeted a video of himself leaving the Green Zone in Kabul aboard a helicopter as Paris looked to set up a temporary mission at the airport. Other Nato members including Britain, Italy, Denmark, Sweden and Spain have also announced they are evacuating their embassy personnel. The French presidency said it would "do the utmost to guarantee the safety" of French nationals still in the country as well as Afghan staff. In a statement it said the evacuation, involving several hundred people, had begun in April. "France is one of the few countries that has maintained the capability... to protect the Afghans who worked for the French army, as well as journalists, human rights activists, artists and Afghan figures who are especially threatened," the statement said. Paris has vowed an "exceptional effort" to welcome Afghans under threat for their human rights work.