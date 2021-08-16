India is an invader, has no right to celebrate I-Day: AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that India, which invaded Kashmir on October 27, 1947, and made Kashmiris slave just 72 days after gaining independence from British colonial rule, has no right to celebrate Independence Day. In a special message on the black day, being observed by the Kashmiri people on the occasion of India's Independence Day, he said the people of Jammu and Kashmir consider the Indian colonial system as evil as they considered the British colonial rule and the Dogra dictatorship, based on tyranny and barbarism. The state president said the Kashmiri people would not take rest until and unless they get freedom from Indian slavery and decide their political destiny with free will. The Kashmiri people, he added, had not accepted the Indian occupation even for a day during the last 74 years, and their struggle would continue till they are provided an opportunity to exercise their right to self-determination.