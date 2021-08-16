PM to launch single national curriculum today: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would formally launch the single national curriculum (SNC) on Monday (today).

Addressing a press conference here, he said the curriculum had already been implemented in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, whereas it was not yet implemented in Sindh.

The new curriculum would be implemented in all public, private schools and madrasas, he said.

He said model textbooks had been prepared from class one to five, which were being implemented.

He said that private publishers would be allowed to publish the books according to the curriculum.

The SNC would be implemented from class 6th to 8th from next year, while from 9th to 12th from 2023.

Shafqat said the current curriculum was based on injustice where poor people were getting a specific education. Now they would have many opportunities, he added. He said the present system was facilitating specific peoples which is injustice. Those who were getting education in public sector schools and madrasas would have to face difficulties in life, he said.

The minister said the current education system had divided society and education was like a lens through which we see society. When lens will be different, then society will be viewed through different angles, he said. The minister said creating passion of nationalism was an important task. "If a school can teach additional subjects, we have no objection," he said. He said the government was bringing a system of test for class five and eight so that it could observe who was implementing the curriculum.