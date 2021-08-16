Kerosene, LDO prices hiked, diesel, petrol prices unchanged

ISLAMABAD: The government on Sunday announced that the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel will remain unchanged for the remaining days of August, however increased the price of Kerosene by Re0.81/litre and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs1.10 a litre effective from today (Aug 16). A notification issued Finance Ministry said that with this increase, the new prices of Kerosene will be Rs88.30/litre and LDO at Rs85.77/ litre. Whereas, the price of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged at Rs119.80 and Rs116.53/litre respectively. It is worth mentioning that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had recommended increase in diesel price by Rs2.5/litre, petrol Rs0.5/liter, Kerosene and LDO by one rupee each.

During last one month, the Brent price has declined by around seven dollars to current $70/barrel.

The government is also charging 17 percent general sales tax (GST) on all petroleum products. Apart from it, the government is also collecting petroleum levy (PL) on these products, which is directly taken from consumers.

For the first half of August, the government had increased petrol price by Rs1.71 per litre and kerosene by Rs0.35/litre while prices of diesel and LDO were kept unchanged.

During previous month of July too, the government twice increased its prices. For the first half of July, the government had also increased the petrol price by Rs2 per litre, diesel Rs1.44 per litre, kerosene by Rs3.86 per litre and that of LDO by Rs3.72 per litre. Then in second second-half again, the government raised the petrol price by Rs5.40 per litre diesel Rs2.54 per litre, Kerosene Rs1.39/litre and LDO by Rs1.27 per litre.