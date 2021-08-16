Four cops injured in Lower Dir explosion

LOWER DIR: Four police officers were injured in an explosion near Lower Dir’s Daro Sunday afternoon. According to initial reports, the explosives were planted on the roadside.

The attackers targeted an Elite Force van. The injured were moved to the hospital. The doctors declared them to be out of danger. A heavy police and Rangers contingent has reached the site and sealed the area. The bomb disposal squad has been called in as well. Evidence is being collected from the crime site, while further investigations are under way.