Six more held in Noor Mukadam’s murder case

ISLAMABAD: A new development has reportedly taken place in the Noor Mukadam’s murder case as Islamabad police on Sunday held six more people.

Police on Saturday night arrested the owner of the physiotherapy center along with five others and later presented them before court.

Amjad is one of the arrested, who was injured after main accused Zahir had attacked him with knife.

Sources said that police has already recorded Amjad’s statement. Police said that these six people are accused of concealing evidence. Court granted police with 1 day physical remand of all six accused.