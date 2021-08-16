Motive behind Karachi mini truck bomb attack unknown

KARACHI: The motive behind the grenade attack last night on a mini truck, near the Mawach Goth area, remains unknown and no case has been registered as yet, it emerged on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night, between 9:30pm and 10pm, when a mini truck full of children and women was returning from a wedding. A grenade was thrown towards the truck by assailants on motorbikes, who promptly rode away.

According to police, the blast killed 13 people in total, including seven women and six children, while seven injured people are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital.

Geo News reported that the family had gone from Sherpao Colony in Landhi to attend a wedding in Abidabad, Baldia Town. The family hails from Swat. Members of the affected family have expressed dissatisfaction with the treatment of their injured relatives and the ongoing investigation. The brother of a woman undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital said that no proper care is being provided and the doctors have to be repeatedly called to check in on the patient.

He added that "no Sindh government representative" has contacted them.

According to police, a Russian-made RGD1 (brown body) grenade was used in the attack, the lever of which was also found at the scene of the blast. The police added consultations regarding the registration of the case are underway. The case is likely to be registered in the CTD under terrorism clauses. Police have recorded the statements of eyewitnesses, including the truck driver, regarding the blast.