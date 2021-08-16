Kashmiris observe Indian I-Day as black day

MUZAFFARABAD: Kashmiris dwelling on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world observed India’s Independence Day as a black day to mark their protest against illegal occupation of a large part of Jammu and Kashmir by India and to condemn ruthless use of force against its innocent people.

Mammoth anti-India rallies at both sides of the LoC were the hallmark of the day to reiterate the traditional hatred against New Delhi for occupying Kashmiris’ motherland by force for the last 74 years.

In lake district of Mirpur, a protest rally staged to observe the black day, through a unanimously passed resolution warned India to abstain from launching any aggression against Pakistan or Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Participants of the rally thanked and paid rich tributes to the people and the government of Pakistan, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan of his unequivocal support to Kashmiris struggle for right to self-determination.

The Indian independence day was marked with mass anti-India protest rallies and demonstrations in all small and major towns in the liberated territory, including capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Bagh, Palandri, Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley, Haveli and other towns and villages. People from diverse segments of the civil society including social, political and other public representative organisations attended the rallies. AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said in his message that India, which invaded IIOJ&K on October 27, 1947 and made Kashmiris slave just 72 days after gaining independence from British colonial rule, has no right to celebrate Independence Day.

The AJK president said the people of Jammu and Kashmir consider the Indian colonial system as evil as they considered the British colonial rule and the Dogra dictatorship based on tyranny and barbarism. The president said that the Kashmiri people would not rest until and unless they get freedom from Indian slavery and decide their political destiny with free will.

The Kashmiri people, he maintained, had not accepted the Indian occupation even for a day during the last 74 years, and their struggle would continue till they are provided an opportunity to exercise their right to self-determination as per their wishes and aspirations.

The president while condemned the Indian government for forcing the students of schools and colleges as well as the government employees in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to participate in the Independence Day celebrations, saying, the independent nations never compel the people at gunpoint to celebrate the day of their independence.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the people in both parts of Kashmir enthusiastically celebrating the independence day of Pakistan have proved their commitment to Pakistan. "The day India withdraws its 900,000 army from Kashmir and rolls back the oppressive system there, the Indian rulers themselves will witness how many Kashmiri people celebrate the Independence Day of India and how many others celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan," he challenged. The president called upon the United Nations to implement its resolutions and help the people of IIOJK to get their right to self-determination, and to reduce the dangers posed to the peace and security of South Asia.

Highlighting the situation in IIOJK, Khan said since August 5, 2019 when India once again invaded, reoccupied, and annexed the occupied territory to bring it under its direct control, the over eight million people of IIOJK were under brutal siege.

The 900,000 troops deployed in the IIOJK were operating with impunity and terrorizing the entire population of the occupied territory. During this period, he said, the people had been subjected to brute force and violence. In addition to the arrest of the political leadership, thousands of children had also been arrested and being tortured in the concentration camps.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) thanked the freedom-loving people of Kashmir for observing the Indian Independence Day as Black Day.

The APHC Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in statement issued in Srinagar said that despite the use of brute force to compel common people for participation in such programmes, the brave people of the territory yet again depicted clearly with their sacred blood that they would never accept Indian illegal occupation.

The APHC leader regretted the futile arrogance displayed by India against the popular resistance movement of Kashmir and said that the roots of the freedom sentiments in the hearts of the people of Kashmir are too deep to be cut by India.