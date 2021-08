ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, elder brother of senior staff reporter of daily Jang Ayub Nasir, passed away on Sunday. He was 81. He left behind widow along with four sons and four daughters, says a press release.

His funeral will be taken from the residence of deceased brothers Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob and Sheikh Muhammad Afzal at Ghanta Ghar Chowk, Sangla Hill, Hafizabad at 10.30 today (Monday).