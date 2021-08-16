Farmers hail CCP decision against sugar mill owners

LAHORE: Farmer representatives have welcomed the decision of imposing Rs44 billion fine on the sugar mills by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), terming it a historic development.

Speaking at a joint press conference here Sunday, President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) Khalid Khokhar, Chairman Pakistan Kissan Foundation (PKF) Mehmood Bukhari, senior farmer leader Chaudhry Mansha Sandhu and other leaders said that sugar mill owners were badly exploiting sugarcane growers.

The farmer leaders said that arbitrary confusion was being spread about the divided number of decision makers of the Competition Commission, while the fact was that the decision was in favour of the farmers. They said that farmers were happy somehow that they would get better rates and there would be timely payments to farmers.

Farmers sought the government support against exploitation by the sugar mill owners. They said that sugar mill owners were yet to pay Rs3 billion to farmers, though some payments had been paid on the government pressure. They urged the government that payments should be ensured after collecting fine and arrears from the sugar mills. They said sugar mill owners were responsible for the poor financial condition of farmers.

The PKI president thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan that he was fulfilling his commitment about bringing prosperity to farmers. Khokhar said that the reversal of the May 4 Act, which was issued without presenting it in the Punjab Assembly, was made possible after the intervention of the prime minister. "I had sent a message to the prime minister, who took immediate action on it," he said.