Local NGO protests violence against women

SUKKUR: A local NGO on Sunday has taken out a protest rally in Hyderabad against the brutal murder of Qurat-ul-Ain Baloch, mother of four children, and the violence against women.

Reports said a local NGO, Woman Action Forum Sindh, has taken out a protest rally that ended at Hyderabad Press Club on Sunday against the brutal murder of Qurat-ul-Ain Baloch, mother of four children, and the violence against the women. The parents of the victims of domestic violence also attended the rally and shared their woeful stories. Addressing the protesters, Prof Dr Irfana Mallah, Amar Sindhu and others said the gang rapes, sexual assaults and other domestic violence cases are getting increase in Sindh. They said many innocent girls were being shot dead due to shabby tradition of ‘Karo Kari’.

According to Pakistan's Human Rights Commission, more than 1,000 women and girls are the victims of ‘honour killings’ every year, while 90 percent of the women throughout the country have been facing domestic violence.

They said as many as 46 women were shot dead in Sindh within eight months, raising concerns over the investigation mechanism, especially in the cases regarding women.

They said the police and judiciary have failed providing justice to the victims. They also demanded ban on the jirga system and suggested a comprehensive investigation mechanism to probe such cases.