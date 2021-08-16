Coordination centers set up for law and order during Muharram: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East, Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, coordination centers have been set up across the country to maintain law and order situation and to make effective linkage with Ulema-Mashaikh during the month of Muharramul Haram.

During a meeting with leadership of different religious schools of thought and religious scholars here on Sunday Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that establishing peace and maintaining law order during the month of Muharram is possible only with the cooperation of Ulema-Mashaikh and religious leadership. He said the clerics, preachers and Zakireen must follow the Code of Conduct of Paigham-e-Pakisran as the religious harmony could be maintained if we pursue the philosophy, neither to leave one's sect and nor to intervene in others beliefs.

Ashrafi said that ideal arrangements have been made for maintaining law and order in Muharramul Haram and quick response is being made on any complaint received across the country to thwart any untoward situation. He also lauded the cooperation of religious scholars and leaders of all schools of thought stating that the government is grateful to the Ulema-Mashaikh for this coordination and cooperation.