EVMs to create new controversy: Malik

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms Abdur Rehman Malik has termed the idea of launching the electronic voting machines (EVMs) another controversy, as the machines are a modified form of RTS [Results transmission system], which was introduced to gather the election results and transfer the data to the Election Commission of Pakistan via NADRA [National Database and Registration Authority]. However, it system had collapsed suddenly while transferring the results on the election day.

In a statement, issued on Sunday, he said he did not oppose the use of technology to make the election processes easy, transparent, cost-effective and free of rigging. However, he stressed the need to look into its multiple aspects in the light of the failure of the RTS and the RMS [Results management system].

He said elections in Pakistan had always remained controversial. “Our election commission remained weak in its performance because of improper control of the election process,” he added.

He said the attempt of establishment of RTS and RMS prototypes in Elections 2018 was a kind of electric reporting that eventually failed. “The RTS was designed by NADRA, which was cost-effective as well, but it proved a failure for unknown reasons,” he added.

Malik said the country did not have a pulse system yet, but most electronic communication was dependent on private internet service, which was insecure and it appeared the incumbent government was all set to conduct the highly expensive experiment of using EVMs for the next general election.

He said the idea of an electronic voting machine for Pakistan was conceived by him in his capacity as the interior minister. “A major part of the team assigned the task was not in favour of it, I, however, directed them to keep working and create a cost-effective feasibility report on it,” he said.

Rehman Malik said the RTS during 2018 elections performed well in communicating the initial results until the staff was ordered to put a stop to the use of it and it remained a mystery as to who ordered to shut the RTS.

He said that the RMS being faulty was another story and he firmly believed that India, through its EC company (The Electronic Council of Commerce Consultants), had hacked websites as RMS was launched by the ECP, in collaboration with the UNDP and the quality/ functionality of RMS was certified by Kualitatem Inc., duly registered in the USA, having its office in Lahore.

While elaborating its technical feasibility, he said there were 95,000 voter identification units, hence, going by the number of polling stations, polling booths, and voter identification units, Pakistan will need a total of 900,000-1,000,000 of the five different EVM modules to conduct polls for all provincial and national assembly seats in a single day.

He said that the total cost of all these machines and systems would be around Rs45-70 billion. “The RTS modules will deal a further blow of Rs2-3bn and a compromise on price would result in a compromise on quality,” he added.

Rehman Malik said he believed that even after spending billions of rupees, the country would not have the right system in the form of EVMs.