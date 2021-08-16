KPL has opened new vista of economic growth in AJK: Afridi

MUZAFFARABAD: Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi has said the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) has opened a new vista of economic growth in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference with with AJK Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi here at the AJK Prime Minister's House, Shehryar Afridi said while Kashmiris are observing Black Day across the world on India's independence day, the people in Pakistan express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

Afridi said while India was systematically killing the Kashmiris in the IIOJ&K, the Kashmiris in Azad Kashmir were enjoying their freedom rights and peace, development, progress and prosperity are a part of new era in Azad Kashmir.

He said the Kashmir Premier League should not be seen in isolation as the KPL has opened a new vista of opportunities for the Kashmiri youth. He urged the Kashmiri youth to become a part of the development process, which has brought a new hope and opportunity for the Kashmiri youth.

Afridi said the KPL had brought tourism and economic activity in Azad Kashmir and the people of AJK have benefitted from direct and indirect involvement with the KPL.

"Today, there is no room available in Muzaffarabad for visitors as tourists and spectators have occupied all hotels and guest houses. Thousands of Kashmiris have also benefitted from the KPL," he said, adding the KPL is being telecast in 36 countries across the globe and it has also projected the beauty of Kashmir across the globe.

He said private investment and the business activity generated due to the KPL have brought a new wave of tourists in AJK.

He said that the telecast has also projected and promoted the rich Kashmiri culture, heritage and history to the world. He urged the youth to become a part of peace and development and grab the opportunities created due to the new era of development in AJK.

The KPL has helped transform Kashmir's name from a conflict to a thriving and developing region. "Now it is the responsibility of the Kashmiri people and Pakistani diaspora to come and invest in Azad Kashmir and become a part of the development process launched by the PTI government," he added.

He urged the media and youth of Kashmir to take ownership of the KPL and support the development process in Azad Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was clear in his mission to lobby for right to self determination for the people of Kashmir. He said all political parties stood together in the Kashmir Committee on Kashmir cause and this unity is a great source of encouragement for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to a question, he said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was working to help return 300 Pakistani women stranded in IIOJ&K.