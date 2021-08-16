Mason killed, another wounded in firing incidents

KARACHI: A mason who hailed from Larkana was shot dead in Karachi on Sunday in an apparent act of target killing. Meanwhile, another man was shot and wounded apparently over a personal enmity.

A 40-year-old man, Riaz Ali Chandio, son of Ishaq Chandio, was shot dead in a firing incident in a housing society within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said the victim was shot while he was sitting at a teashop. They added that unidentified motorcyclists shot him dead and fled.

The deceased man hailed from Larkana and was a mason by profession. Police suspect that the man was killed over a personal enmity. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

In a separate incident, Rahim Khan, 55, son of Ameer Khan, was shot and wounded at a house located in the Mominabad area of Orangi Town.