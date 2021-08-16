Governor links uplift to women’s empowerment, gender equality

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the goal of women’s empowerment and gender equality is still a long way off but Pakistan’s commitment and initiatives in this regard are very clear.

The governor was addressing the Fatima Jinnah National Pride Awards Ceremony organised by 101 Incredible Women CEOs and talking to the media at Governor’s House here on Sunday.

If we continue to strive together, we will achieve goal of women’s empowerment and gender equality. Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and other women had worked on the frontline during the freedom struggle, and we as a nation salute these women for their incredible contributions, Sarwar said.

He conferred awards on women who rendered outstanding services in various fields. The governor said development of any country is impossible without women’s participation.

“Despite the social and economic difficulties we face, the number of women in key leadership positions in Pakistan has gradually increased. Our country had a woman Prime Minister, the youngest Nobel Prize winning woman is from Pakistan. Besides the Governor SBP and the Speaker of the National Assembly, a large number of women are serving as ministers, diplomats, judges and high level civil servants.

Our women fly fighter jets, serve in the UN peacekeeping force, and we have a female three-star general in the army. We as a nation are proud of our women that are playing a crucial role in the country’s economic development and prosperity,” the governor said.

He added that the incumbent government is giving women their due rights and representation on every front and in every project including Ehsas Programme.

Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of the governor, said that there is no dearth of talent in Pakistani women.

“Women of our country are making strides on various fronts and sectors, all we need to empower them and provide them with a safe and secure environment so that they can pursue their aspirations with no fear. Sarwar Foundation is empowering the underprivileged women through HunarGahs (skills training centres). Over 20,000 women have been trained successfully through this initiative. These women have not only become self-sufficient but also drove their families out of poverty. We also organise free Mother & Child Care camps and Breast Cancer Awareness camps so that quality healthcare services can be provided to those women who cannot afford it otherwise,” she said.

Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal said that empowerment of women will make Pakistan stronger, therefore, it is the responsibility of the government to provide women with their basic rights as well as to ensure the protection of their lives and property and to award strict punishments in cases of violence against women so that women can fully utilise their potential and contribute towards country’s development, she said.

Capt (retd) Rifat Hai, Social Worker Musarrat Misbah, Agronomist Zeenat Sobhi, Social Worker Faryal Gohar, PTI MPA Uzma Kardar and CEO 101 Incredible Women CEOs Zeeshan Zia Raja were present.