Stunts on bikes claim three lives

LAHORE: Three youths lost their lives due to rash driving and wheelie on the Independence Day.

Arsalan, 18, was performing stunts on his bike in the Nishtar Colony area when he lost control over the bike and fell down. As a result, he suffered severe injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he expired. His family waited for him all night to return home. At 4 in the morning, Nishtar Colony police informed the family about his death.

Another youth, Adil, 20, also died while performing stunts along with his friends in the Muslim Town area. He lost control over his speeding bike and went straight into a barrier outside Chinese Embassy and died. He hailed from Charsadda.