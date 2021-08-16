Pashto body welcomes civil awards

PESHAWAR: Hunari Tolana , a Pashto literary and cultural organization, has appreciated the conferring of the most coveted president’s civil awards -Pride of Performance — on the noted artists, musicians, and folk singers from KP.

The recipients of the Pride of Performance awards were announced on Saturday by President Dr Arif Alvi on the occasion of 75th Independence Day (14th August).

Those from KP included octogenarian TV actor Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, veteran folk singer Qamro Jan Bibi, Instrumentalist Ejaz Sarhadi, folk artists Shakila Naz and Shaukat Mahmood.

The list of awardees also included a Karachi-based Pashto fiction writer Tahir Afridi who died of coronavirus two months ago. The awards and commendation shields would be given away to the prominent personalities in recognition of their services in their respective fields on 23rd March next year during a ceremony in Islamabad.

Rashid Khan, president, Hunari Tolana, appreciated the conferring of the awards on literati and musicians from KP, asking the KP government to implement its cultural policy to help local writers and artistes who were living miserable life.

He said that recognition of the contributions of the literati and musicians was praiseworthy and a commendable job and artiste community welcomed the move of the president but the KP government should take action to help out KP writers and folk artistes.

A noted writer Prof Dr Abaseen Yousafzai said veteran TV actor Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, folk artist Qamro Jan Bibi and fiction writer late Tahir Afridi deserved the awards, adding poets, writers and artistes should be encouraged by acknowledging their work.