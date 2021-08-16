COVID claims 67 more lives, 3,711 fresh cases emerge

ISLAMABAD: At least 67 new lives succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period on Sunday, while the positivity rate for fresh infections stood at 6.8 percent, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

In the daily statistics reported since Saturday 54,204 total tests were conducted in last 24-hour out of which 3,711 fresh cases emerged. Total deaths with the new ones reported Sunday have risen to 24,406 so far, NCOC reported.

On Saturday the country registered 73 COVID-19 deaths during the past 24 hours taking the country’s overall death toll to 24,339.

The NCOC said Saturday that the country‘s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 10,94,699 after the emergence of 4,786 new infections. The number of active coronavirus cases has reached to 86,606. According to NCOC overall 983,754 have recovered from the pandemic.

Pertinent to keep in mind amid the fourth wave of the pandemic that even toddlers are being infected with the Delta variant of the COVID-19 as the number of cases is rapidly increasing in Punjab’s provincial capital.

The fourth wave of the pandemic is spreading rapidly in Punjab especially in Lahore where five more children have been diagnosed with the Delta variant the Children’s Hospital Lahore confirmed.

Professor Saleem said that three to four children are being admitted to the hospital on daily basis with Delta variant infection. The health department has not yet decided to vaccinate the children against the COVID-19, said sources.