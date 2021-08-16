Kabul falls, Taliban rise!

By News Report

PESHAWAR/KABUL/DOHA: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban Sunday took over the capital Kabul without firing a single shot.

A video clip distributed by the Taliban showed people cheering and shouting Allah-o-Akbar - God is greatest - as a convoy of pick-up trucks entered the capital city with fighters brandishing machine guns and the white Taliban flag.

According to senior Taliban commanders, their first armed group headed by Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir, entered the capital city and within a few hours, they seized control of Arg — the Presidential Palace.

Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir is deputy to Taliban’s commander-in-chief, Mullah Yaqoob. Before the Taliban could knock at the doors of Arg, President Dr Ashraf Ghani had already left the Presidential Palace and departed for overseas, and reportedly landed in Tajikistan. He was reportedly accompanied by his close aides.

According to Taliban, they didn’t face any resistance from the Afghan security forces as they had vacated their positions and the capital city presented a deserted look when they entered it in the afternoon. After taking over a number all eastern provinces, including Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Nangarhar, Kunar and Nuristan, and the Wardag and Maidan Shahr, the Taliban started their journey towards the capital city.

By Sunday morning, the Taliban had reached the gates of Kabul and besieged the city from different directions.

They were about to storm Kabul when their top leadership approached them and stopped them from entering the capital city.

According to sources, the Taliban leadership was constantly in contact with senior political and military officials of the Afghan government and wanted them to peacefully transfer them power.

“The Taliban leadership didn’t want any bloodshed anywhere and particularly in Kabul. They stopped our armed military commander not to enter the city and those already present there were asked to leave Kabul forthwith,” said a senior Taliban commander in Afghanistan.

He said the armed Taliban fighters then went out of the city but in the evening, they received reports of looting in different places in the city as the Afghan security establishment and police had fled and vacated all the police stations.

“The top leadership then directed our armed men to enter Kabul and ensure the security of the lives and properties of the people. They were asked to take care of the people and their businesses,” said a Taliban commander close to their supreme leader, Sheikh Hibatullah Akhunzada.

The Afghan Taliban then issued a statement to justify their entry to the capital city and said fighters were ordered to enter Kabul city as they believe police and the city administration have deserted all their positions and responsibilities.

The statement said there were fears that some miscreants would try to take advantage of this situation and might resort to looting in the city. It said to avoid looting and chaos, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan ordered its fighters who have been awaiting orders on the gates of Kabul since noon, to enter the city and provide protection to all public and government properties.

The statement said the Kabul residents should not fear the presence of the Taliban fighters and our forces will enter Kabul peacefully without troubling anyone.

“The government and security officials should remain calm and no one will touch them. No fighter has permission to enter anyone’s house or to trouble any person, or cause pain or difficulty to any person,” added the statement.

According to Taliban, their people went to the Presidential Palace later in the evening and wanted to take its control.

“Mullah Zakir made announcements from a loudspeaker and asked the security staff of the palace and offered them general amnesty and advised them to come down from their towers and peacefully surrender.

All the security personnel of Arg didn’t show any resistance and surrendered and led Mullah Zakir and his men to enter the spacious Presidential Palace and take its control,” explained a Taliban commander in Kabul.

He said they captured Kabul without firing a single shot. He said some places close to the airport were in control of the US forces.

During the day, there were high-level meetings in the presidential palace with President Ashraf Ghani in the chair to peacefully transfer the power to either Taliban or a third party.

“Former president Hamid Karzai and other Afghan political leaders were there and discussed two options.

The first option was to transfer power to Taliban leaders in Doha and the second proposal was to hand over the government to a transitional administration which would then transfer it to the Taliban. We didn’t agree with them on the second option but we were willing if they wanted to fly to Doha and transfer the power to our representatives there,” a Taliban commander said.

According to the Taliban, it didn’t work and President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

Meanwhile, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in a statement congratulated the Mujahideen over the unprecedented success in their campaign, which seemed unrealistic earlier.

He said it was a huge achievement and they were thankful to Almighty Allah for this.

He said now there was a huge challenge for the Taliban to come up to the expectations of their people and to assure them that they should not worry, as peace will be ensured and efforts will be made to provide them with all facilities and rights.

In a related development, the Taliban’s political office in the capital of Qatar is likely to announce an interim setup on Monday (today), sources informed The News.

The interim setup will rule Afghanistan for six months and then a new government will be formed.

It is learnt that Hibatullah Akhundzada would be made Supreme Commander (spiritual leader) of the Afghans. Akhundzada was a very close associate of Mullah Omar, the founder of the Taliban.

While, Afghan leader Abdul Ghani Baradar is also likely to get the presidency, sources claimed. But, Mullah Baradar is reluctant to take any responsibility in the interim setup, sources associated with Taliban political office informed.

It is stated that two former Afghan interior ministers Ali Ahmad Jalali and Mohammad Omar Daudzai came forward for the presidency in the transitional framework but were rejected by the Taliban, sources said.

Ali Ahmad Jalali was Afghanistan’s interior minister from 2003 to 2005, and also served as ambassador to Germany from 2017 to 2018.

Omar Daudzai has been associated with the Hezb-i-Islami and was also the interior minister from 2013 to 2014 under the then Afghan president Hamid Karzai.

Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, said Ashraf Ghani had left the country in this difficult situation.

“God should hold him accountable.”

Afghanistan’s Acting Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi didn’t hold back his criticism of the fleeing president.

“They tied our hands from behind and sold the country,” he wrote on Twitter. “Curse Ghani and his gang.”

Minister of Education said she couldn’t believe the country’s President has fled.

Speaking to the BBC from Kabul, Rangina Hamidi said she didn’t expect such a response from a president who she “trusted fully”.

In Kabul, Taliban said they took control of defence and some other important departments.

“Now we are in control of entire Afghanistan except for Panjshir. We are in negotiation with the local leadership of Panjshir and our delegation would go there on Monday for peaceful takeover of the province,” a Taliban leader told The News.

Also, Taliban said their senior political and military leaders would also gather in Kabul on Monday (today) so that they could decide their future plan.

Meanwhile, talking to the BBC, Suhail Shaheen laid out the policies of the Taliban ahead of an expected power transfer that would re-install the Islamic group two decades after US-led forces toppled them in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

“We want an inclusive Islamic government... that means all Afghans will be part of that government,” Shaheen said.

“We will see that in the future as the peaceful transfer is taking place.”

He also said foreign embassies and workers would not be targeted by the group´s fighters and they should remain in the country.

“There will be no risk to diplomats, NGOs, to anyone. All should continue their work as they were continuing in the past. They won't harm them, they should remain.”

Rebuffing fears the country would be plunged back to the dark days of the group´s ultra-conservative version of Islamic law, Shaheen said the Taliban will instead seek a “new chapter” of tolerance.

“We want to work with any Afghan, we want to open a new chapter of peace, tolerance, peaceful coexistence and national unity for the country and for the people of Afghanistan,” he said.

“We reassure that there is no revenge on anyone. Any case will be investigated.”

The Doha-based spokesman said the group would also review its relationship with the United States, which it has waged a deadly insurgency against for decades.

“Our relationship was in the past,” he said. “In future, if it will touch our agenda no more, it will be a new chapter of cooperation.”

Shaheen also claimed to The Wall Street Journal’s Sune Engel Rasmussen that journalists will be safe under the Taliban.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with the CNN, a Taliban commander, Muhammed Arif Mustafa, said he believed “one day mujahedeen will have victory and Islamic law will come not just to Afghanistan, but all over the world. We are not in a hurry. We believe it will come one day. Jihad will not end until the last day.”

The Taliban governor in the Andar district said the difference between today’s Taliban and Taliban of 2001 was that the current Taliban “is experienced, disciplined. Our activities are going well…we are obeying our orders.”

Thousands of inmates were released from a prison on the outskirts of Kabul. Footage published by an independent Afghan news agency, which supports the Taliban, appears to show the Taliban letting the inmates out.

As Taliban fighters began entering the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw American troops from the country.

He said the US succeeded in its mission of bringing those responsible for the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks to justice and that remaining in the country was not sustainable.

If the US would have stayed, Blinken said, America would be back at war with the Taliban, which he said was at its strongest since 2001.

“Remaining in Afghanistan for another one, five, 10 years was not in the national interest,” Blinken said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“This is manifestly not Saigon,” Blinken said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

Blinken said Biden had a “tough decision” to make after the Trump administration established a deadline of May 1 to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

“If the president had decided to stay, all gloves would have been off. We would have been back at war with the Taliban,” Blinken said, adding the US would likely have had to send tens of thousands of additional troops to the country to fight.

In a statement, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the spokesman for the foreign ministry, said the Pakistani embassy staff were providing assistance to those needing consular help or passage on flights out of the country.

“Pakistan is closely following the unfolding situation in Afghanistan,” said Chaudhri.

“Pakistan will continue to support the efforts for political settlement. We hope all Afghan sides will work together to resolve this internal political crisis.”

Chaudhri said the Pakistani embassy in Kabul was “extending necessary assistance to Pakistanis, Afghan nationals and diplomatic and international community for consular work and coordination of [the Pakistani state-owned airlines] flights”.

The US evacuated diplomats from its embassy in the capital as the Taliban moved into the capital.

US officials said its diplomats were being ferried to the airport from the embassy in the fortified Wazir Akbar Khan district.

More American troops were being sent to help in the evacuations.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, members of Congress, and top officials in President Joe Biden’s administration — Blinken, General Austin Miller, America’s top general in Afghanistan, and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — held a briefing on the situation in Afghanistan Sunday morning.

Nato has said that a political solution in Afghanistan is “more urgent than ever,” according to AFP.

It is maintaining its diplomatic presence in Kabul and is helping to keep the city’s airport open, a Nato official told a UK-based international wire agency.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to recall parliament to debate the Taliban’s seizure of Afghanistan.

Downing Street has said that he has convened an emergency COBRA meeting for this afternoon, Sky News reported.

Islamabad Sunday said it was closely following developments in Afghanistan.

Russia is working with other countries to hold an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan as the Taliban complete their military takeover of the country, foreign ministry official Zamir Kabulov said.

“We are working on this,” Kabulov said, adding that the meeting will take place.

Russia is one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council, along with the United States, Britain, France, and China.

Kabulov also said Moscow did not plan to evacuate its embassy in Kabul, saying the Taliban had offered Russia and other countries — which he did not name — security assurances for their missions in Afghanistan.

Pope Francis led the calls for “dialogue” in Afghanistan to avoid bloodshed.

“I join in the unanimous worry about the situation in Afghanistan. I ask you to pray along with me to the God of peace so that the din of weapons ends and that solutions can be found around a table of dialogue,” he said to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.